Rice Lake boys golf at Division 2 regional 5-23-23

Carson Tomesh putts for the Warriors during a Division 2 regional meet held at Turtleback on Tuesday.

 Photo by Travis Nyhus

With a combined score of 341, the Rice Lake boys golf team finished runner-up at Tuesday’s Division 2 regional hosted by the Warriors at Turtleback.

The sectional tournament is next Tuesday at Lake Wissota Golf Course in Chippewa Falls. Medford won the regional with a 333.

