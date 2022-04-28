Rice Lake boys golf at Barron invite 4-27-22

Logan Olson watches his shot on hole No. 7 at Wednesday's Barron Invitational at Rolling Oaks Golf Course. Olson placed in a tie for fourth for the Warriors.

 Photo by Travis Nyhus

BARRON — The Rice Lake boys golf team finished third in the 13-team Barron Invitational at Rolling Oaks Golf Course on Wednesday.

The Warriors combined for a score of 352. Northwestern took the invite title at 324, with Bloomer in second with a score of 343.

