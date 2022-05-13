With more than 90 golfers in action at Thursday's Rice Lake Invitational at Turtleback, Logan Olson led the Warriors by placing in a tie for 18th.

The senior shot a 81 on the par-71 course to match a group of five other golfers. Right behind Olson was Davin Hauck, who finished his day with an 82.

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments