The Rice Lake boys golf team didn't show any indication of being affected by golf season's delayed start as the Warriors put together a strong performance in their first meet.

Junior Kellan Marsh tied for fourth individually as the Warriors placed fourth overall as a team at the Sheboygan North Invitational Thursday at Blackwolf Run Golf Course in Kohler.

