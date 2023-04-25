Rice Lake boys golf Big Rivers meet 4-25-23

Davin Hauck putts on hole No. 7 during Tuesday's Big Rivers meet held at Turtleback.

 Photo by Travis Nyhus

The Rice Lake boys golf team hosted its home Big Rivers meet at Turtleback on Tuesday despite having not practiced on the course after it opened a day earlier.

The Warriors finished in sixth in the eight-team meet with a score of 164. Davin Hauck and Kellen Marsh led Rice Lake after scoring 38s to tie for 10th.

