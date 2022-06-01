The Birchwood golf team completed a solid year after they reached sectionals but the season came to an end with a 12th-place finish at Tuesday's Division 3 sectional meet at Turtleback Golf Course.

The Bobcats shot a 489 to finish at the bottom of the standings in the 12-team field.

Chetek-Weyerhaeuser's Bryce Killoren
Gavin Stanley of Birchwood tees off during Tuesday's Division 3 sectional tournament at Turtleback Golf Course in Rice Lake.
Cameron's Kooper Mense
Cumberland's Leighton Stouffer
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser's Conner Hanson
Birchwood's Austin Smith
Birchwood's Sam Jerry
Birchwood's Matthew Lehnert
Birchwood's Payton Schultz

