Tyler Orr puts up a floater during a game against Eau Claire North. The senior guard was named the Big Rivers Conference Player of the Year.

Rice Lake's Tyler Orr has been named the Big Rivers Conference Player of the Year for the 2022-23 boys basketball season.

The senior guard was the conference leader at 22.6 points per game, according to Wissports.net, and his 22.4 average in league games was second in the Big Rivers to Chippewa Falls' Mason Monarski at 23.8.

Zach Orr was selected to the Big Rivers All-Conference second team.

