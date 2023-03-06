...CONTINUED IMPACTS FROM WHAT FELL OVERNIGHT, IN COMBINATION
WITH AREAS OF DRIZZLE AND LIGHT SNOW THIS MORNING, WILL RESULT IN
SLICK ROADS AND SLOW TRAVEL THIS MORNING...
.One final round of potential accumulations are currently in
South Dakota moving towards western Minnesota. Outside of this
band, areas of drizzle and light snow are possible this morning,
with roadways likely slick from what fell overnight. Any snow
left on roadways will turn to slush as we warm above freezing by
the mid morning.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.
* WHERE...Portions of east central Minnesota and northwest and
west central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...Until 3 PM CST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Tyler Orr puts up a floater during a game against Eau Claire North. The senior guard was named the Big Rivers Conference Player of the Year.
Rice Lake's Tyler Orr has been named the Big Rivers Conference Player of the Year for the 2022-23 boys basketball season.
The senior guard was the conference leader at 22.6 points per game, according to Wissports.net, and his 22.4 average in league games was second in the Big Rivers to Chippewa Falls' Mason Monarski at 23.8.
