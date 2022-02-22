SOMERSET — The Rice Lake boys basketball team erupted for 51 first-half points, including junior Tyler Orr's 1,000th career point, as the Warriors pounded Somerset 85-51 in a nonconference game on Monday night.
The Warriors (14-8) made seven 3-pointers and shot 56.7% overall in the first half to jump ahead 51-30 in the opening 18 minutes. Orr entered the game 21 points shy of 1,000 and he quickly erased that gap with 21 before halftime. Orr made a back cut and got a pass from Alex Belongia as the junior guard scored and was fouled. He made the free throw for milestone point, as he went on to lead all scorers with 32.
Rice Lake kept hot to start the second half with points on six of its first eight possessions. Tyler Orr knocked down three triples, Belongia added a pair of buckets and Zach Orr drilled a shot from deep as the Warriors came out of the break on a 16-4 run to lead 67-34 with about 14 minutes left in the game.
For the game Rice Lake shot 61.2%, making 13 of 23 shots from beyond the arc. The Warriors were also 13 of 19 at the foul line. Somerset made 38.6% of its shots, 3 of 10 from distance and went 14 of 22 on free throws.
Rice Lake also got 13 points apiece from Kole Klemme and Zach Orr, while Belongia added 11 points and a team-high nine rebounds. Belongia also had four assists and three steals. Zach Orr had five assists and also three steals.
Somerset (10-13) was led by 15 points from Savion Mull and 12 from Lake DeJongh.
Rice Lake had trailed 8-5 in the opening four minutes before the Warriors exploded with five 3-pointers in less than two minutes. Zach Orr sandwiched a pair of triples between Tyler Orr's first points of the game. Then Tyler Orr dropped in another shot from distance, followed by a Klemme bucket from deep as Rice Lake had five triples in five trips down the floor to lead 20-10.
A 12-point game with about three minutes until the break, the Warriors scored on five of their final six possessions to close the half. Tyler Orr made a pair of free throws and then he got an old-fashioned three-point play. Logan Olsen got on the scoreboard with a jumper with his toe on the line, and then Orr got the three-point play to earn the milestone. The half finished with a fast break bucket from Matt Juza.
Rice Lake returns back in action for its final two regular season games later this week. On Thursday the Warriors host Eau Claire North and then Friday they head to Eau Claire for a road matchup with the Huskies.
The Warriors learned Sunday they are the No. 4 seed in their Division 2 portion of the playoff bracket. Rice Lake hosts No. 5 Tomah on March 4, and the winner will likely have to travel to top seed La Crosse Central the next day.
