A strong first half was the difference for the Rice Lake boys basketball team as the Warriors had to hold off Ellsworth for a 72-66 nonconference win on Tuesday at Ole Olsen Gym.
Rice Lake led by as much as 22 in the opening half but that got cut to two with three minutes to go. The Warriors locked back in with an 8-1 run to lead by nine with a minute left to secure the victory.
A 17-point halftime advantage for the Warriors was trimmed quickly to 10 as Ellsworth scored 10 in the the first three minute of the second half. Kole Klemme later knocked down a triple and then Alex Belongia connected on a jumper as Rice Lake was back in front by 18 with 12 minutes to go but then the Warriors had six empty possessions in a row. During that span the Panthers scored 12 points to make it a six-point game with 8:09 remaining.
A pair of baskets from Alex Coulthard and a 3-pointer from Jack Janke had the Panthers within two, 62-60, with 3:13 to go. Belongia made a some key plays down the stretch in holding onto the lead. First he hauled in a missed free throw and immediately scored, and then after a missed shot on Rice Lake's next possession he stole the rebound and quickly added two more points, which gave Rice Lake a six-point lead with 2:06 remaining.
Zach Orr went 4 of 4 at the foul line over the next minute to lead by nine as the Warriors finally closed out the Panthers.
Rice Lake scored on seven straight possessions in the first half to lead 24-17 a little more than eight minutes into the game. A triple from Tyler Orr was the final bucket in that string of points and after a pair of empty trips down the floor the Warriors had another run of success. Tyler Orr dropped in two more 3-pointers a minute apart as the Warriors were on a 15-0 run to go up 36-14 with little more than six minute until halftime. Orr had 13 of his team-high 18 points during that stretch.
The Warriors shot 53% in the first half with five 3-pointers. For the game Rice Lake finished 47.4% from the field, going 7 of 21 from deep. At the charity stripe Rice Lake went 11 of 17. In addition to Tyler Orr's 18, Zach Orr scored 15 and Klemme and Belongia each had 13. Belongia, Zach Orr and Tyler Orr all secured seven rebounds to lead the team. Klemme pulled down six.
Zach Orr also had four assists and three steals, while Matthew Farm had four assists to go along with his six points.
Ellsworth got 21 points from Spencer Schultz and 19 from Janke. The Panthers shot 45.5% for the game, but had 51.7% shooting in the second half during their comeback. Ellsworth made six 3-pointers and was 10 of 19 at the foul line.
Rice Lake returns to action Thursday at New Richmond. The regular season concludes next week with a game at Somerset on Monday and then a home and away doubleheader slated for Feb. 24 and 25 against Eau Claire North. The Warriors will have their postseason matchup released on Sunday.
