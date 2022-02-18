NEW RICHMOND — A turnaround jumper with two seconds remaining by New Richmond's CJ Campbell left the Rice Lake boys basketball team on a losing side of a 94-92 double overtime Big Rivers Conference contest on Thursday.
Matthew Farm had made 1 of 2 free throws to tie the game at 92 point apiece with 0:28 to go, but the Tigers got the ball to Campbell in the mid-post and the 6-foot, 6-inch senior spun away from the basket and rose above Farm and connected on the jump shot. After a timeout, a heave down court with 1.2 seconds to go was stolen to end the game.
Rice Lake had taken a 91-87 advantage after a pair of free throws from Alex Belongia but New Richmond came back with a triple from Jacob Hagman to get within one with a minute left. Zach Orr then had the ball stolen as he brought it up the court by Reis Hidde who had a break away bucket to go back in front by a point with 0:43 remaining.
Alex Belongia appears to be 100% back from his injury at the start the season, as the senior scored a career-high 27 points for the Warriors. He also had 11 rebounds and four steals. Zach Orr added 19, while Tyler Orr had 16, Kole Klemme 15 and Farm 12. Zach Orr had five boards and three assists, while Farm had four assists and three boards. Tyler Orr grabbed three rebounds and had three assists.
Rice Lake shot 53.1% overall, making 12 of 32 shots from deep. The Warriors were 12 of 16 at the foul line and had only 10 turnovers in 44 total minutes in the game. New Richmond made 55.9% of its shots from the field, was 12 of 24 from beyond the arc and made 16 of 23 free throws.
The Warriors had a chance to win the game in regulation with a tie ball game with less than a minute remaining. Zach Orr had inbounded the ball to Klemme with just under 30 seconds to go. He immediately got it back and had an open lane to the basket but he was called for an offensive foul as the ball dropped through the hoop, but Alex Jarchow was credited with the charge taken.
On the ensuing possession the Tigers had the ball in Campbell's hands. Jarchow set a pick and with the focus on Campbell he found a cutting Jarchow to the basket who was fouled on a shot in the lane with 2.8 seconds left. But Jarchow missed both sending the game to overtime.
New Richmond scored on three of its first four possessions of overtime to go up by three but Tyler Orr tied it back up at 78 apiece with one minute to go in the extra period. On the next trip down the floor Campbell was fouled by Tyler Orr, which was his fifth and put him on the bench for the rest of the game. The Division II Northern Michigan commit for New Richmond made both foul shots but the Warriors quickly tied it up with a drive the hoop by Zach Orr with 30 seconds to go.
Campbell then missed the game-winner in the closing seconds of the first overtime, but when he got another chance in the second he gave the Tigers the win. He led all scorers with 39 points, while New Richmond also got 17 from Hagman.
Sunday the playoff brackets will be released and the Warriors were determined their playoff road. To conclude the regular season Rice Lake is back in action Monday night for a nonconference game at Somerset. Then a game Thursday against Eau Claire North is the regular season home finale, and then the next day a trip to Eau Claire to take on the Huskies ends the regular season.
