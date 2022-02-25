After more than 80 points in each of its last two games, the Rice Lake boys basketball team faced a formidable defense Thursday night as the Warriors lost a low-scoring contest 51-38 against Eau Claire North at Ole Olsen Gym. It was the regular season home finale for the Warriors.
Rice Lake had cut its deficit to four after a pair of free throws from Matthew Farm with three minutes, and 16 seconds to go in the game, but the Huskies scored 11 of the final 13 points of the game, going 9 of 12 at the foul line to pull away from the Warriors.
A 9-0 run by Eau Claire North helped the Huskies go ahead 27-20 as the Warriors had a scoring drought of 5:20 to begin the second half. Rice Lake played from behind the rest of the contest, trimming the margin to two on multiple occasions but not quite able to tie it up or take a lead.
The Warriors shot 35% overall, making only 2 of 12 attempts from beyond the arc. Tyler Orr scored a team-high 15 points. Farm added 10 points and five rebounds, while Alex Belongia scored six, with five rebounds, three blocks and two assists. Zach Orr had six points and four boards.
Eau Claire North made 38.1% of it shots and knocked down five 3-pointers. The Huskies finished 14 of 19 at free throw line, while Rice Lake was 8 of 12.
Henry Wilkinson led all scorers with 16 points for the Huskies.
The two teams are back at it Friday night in Eau Claire to conclude the regular season. Rice Lake opens the Division 2 postseason next Friday, March 4, as the No. 4 seed Warriors host No. 5 Tomah.
