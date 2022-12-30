CAMERON — After having fought back from a double-digit deficit in the final five minutes to take the lead, the Cameron boys basketball team had it taken away at the buzzer.

Osceola's Ethan Hall drained a 3-pointer as time expired in handing Cameron a 64-63 loss, its first of the season, on Thursday in Cameron.

