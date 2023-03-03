RIVER FALLS — Behind a lockdown defense, the Rice Lake boys basketball team took over in the second half of a 55-41 victory over River Falls in a Division 2 regional semifinal.

The fifth-seeded Warriors (15-10) advance to Saturday's regional final at top seed Medford, which took down Menomonie on Friday.

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments