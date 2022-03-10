Cameron boys basketball vs. Unity 3-10-22

Grant Paetzold attacks the basket in the second half of Cameron's Division 4 sectional semifinal win over Unity on Thursday in Hudson.

HUDSON — The Cameron boys basketball team has proven all season it can score.

But on Thursday night the Comets showed they can lock in defensively as well, as Cameron earned a 45-31 victory over Unity in a Division 4 sectional semifinal in Hudson.

