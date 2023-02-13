Cameron boys basketball 25,000 shot club

​At halftime of Thursday's game, members of the Comets' 15,000 shot club from the summer of 2022 were recognized.

 Photo submitted

The past week saw the Cameron boys basketball team go 1-1 with a loss to Ladysmith and victory over St. Croix Falls.

In Saturday's 80-61 win over the Saints, the Comets matched a season high with 28 assists, led by nine from Kory Murray. Brady Quinn scored a team-high 22, while Grant Paetzold added 20.

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments