Cameron boys basketball at Cumberland 1-23-23

Brady Quinn powers to the basket for two points for the Comets.

CUMBERLAND — A quick spurt to start the second half gave the Cameron boys basketball team the cushion it needed to hold off Cumberland in a 60-55 victory in Monday's Heart O' North Conference matchup.

Cameron (10-3, 6-2) scored on five of its first six possessions after the break as Grant Paetzold's bucket helped the Comets pull ahead 39-24 a few minutes into the second half.

Cameron boys basketball at Cumberland 1-23-23

Zory Parker puts up a 3-point shot for the Comets in Monday's victory at Cumberland.

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments