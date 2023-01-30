Cameron boys basketball vs. Barron 1-28-23

Brady Quinn gets to the rim on a fast break during the Comets' win over Barron on Saturday.

 Photo by Travis Nyhus

The Cameron boys basketball team's win streak has reached seven as it added wins over Ashland, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser and Barron.

During their run the Comets' offense has averaged 86 points per game and their average margin of victory has been 30 points.

