Cameron boys basketball regional title 3-4-23

The Comets earned a regional title with Saturday's win at Ladysmith. Pictured are (front row, from left) Bennett Moravitz, Zory Parker, Grant Paetzold, Hunter Rognholt, Kory Murray, Tyson Lucas, Ethan Gifford and Jaxon LaVallie. Back row: Coach Page, Coach Parker, Coach Pokallus, Chase Hauck, Treye Zimmerman, Carter Cherney, Parker Davis, Scott Butterfield, Brady Quinn, Caden Anderson, Coach LaVallie and Coach Lentz.

 Photo submitted

The Cameron boys basketball team got revenge after a pair of regular season losses to move on in the playoffs.

The Comets used a strong finish to the first half and effective offense after the break to earn a 70-60 victory over Ladysmith in a Division 4 regional final on Saturday in Ladysmith.

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments