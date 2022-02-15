The Cameron boys basketball team picked up a pair of Heart O' North wins this past week, as the Comets victories over Ladysmith and Hayward moved them into second place in the conference.
Cameron was at Prescott on Tuesday night and will head to league-leader Northwestern on Monday.
Cameron 68, Hayward 52
After a slow start the Comets picked up their play in the second half to take down Hayward for their fourth Heart O' North win in a row.
Cameron (15-5, 12-4) scored the first six point after the break to extend its lead to nine and it played from in front the rest of the game.
"After getting two big wins early in the week versus tough teams I was a little worried we might have a let down on Saturday versus Hayward, who is at the bottom of the conference," Cameron coach Troy LaVallie. "We didn't play our best, but we played good enough to win."
Zory Parker made five 3-pointers on his way to a season-high 25 points. Tyson Lucas added 19 and Grant Paetzold scored 13.
Cameron 67, Ladysmith 58
The Comets started from behind but a big run to close the half got Cameron to a lead it wouldn't give up in Thursday's win over the Lumberjacks.
The Lumberjacks jumped ahead 6-0 and led 17-0 with 10 minutes left in the first half. Cameron soon found its groove with 11 straight points and 19 of the next 22 as the Comets led 29-20 with 1:30 to go. Parker added a 3-pointer with 20 second until half as Cameron closed on a 22-4 run to lead by 11 at the break.
"Our defense in the first half really improved in the final eight minutes of the half, as we only gave up four points," LaVallie said.
Paetzold scored 22 to lead the way, while Lucas added 15. Cameron also held Ladymith's leading scorer Brady Ingersoll to seven points.
