Birchwood boys basketball vs. Flambeau 12-14-21

Noah Lobitz takes a jump shot during a game against Flambeau earlier this season.

 Photo by Travis Nyhus

Birchwood's Noah Lobitz was a East Lakeland All-Conference second team selection for the 2021-22 boys basketball season.

The sophomore put up 12.8 points and 14 rebounds per game to lead the Bobcats.

