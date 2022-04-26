Christian Lindow college signing

Christian Lindow, with parents Jessica and Scott, signed his college commitment to play baseball at Bemidji State University on Tuesday at Rice Lake High School.

 Photo by Travis Nyhus

Baseball has been a sport Christian Lindow has loved since his youngest years so being able to play the game at the next level for the three-sport high school athlete was the goal.

On Tuesday the Rice Lake senior made that official as he signed his college commitment to play for the Bemidji State baseball team during a signing ceremony at Ole Olsen Gym at Rice Lake High School.

