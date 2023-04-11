Locked in a tie ballgame through three innings the Rice Lake baseball team allowed Altoona to score five of the final six runs as the Rails defeated the Warriors 8-4 in Monday's nonconference matchup.

The Warriors (2-1) had made it a one-run game in the fifth but the Rails broke the game open with a three run sixth.

