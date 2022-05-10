It was a quick start for the Rice Lake baseball team which pushed across four runs in the first inning on its way to a 10-0 victory in five innings over Menomonie on Monday in Rice Lake.

Matt Juza allowed just one hit in four innings of work as he punched out four. Thomas Richter then entered in relief with a strikeout in one inning.

