Rice Lake Warriors' baseball seeks its second consecutive regional title as it heads to top seed Bloomer on Wednesday evening after a 7-2 victory at No. 2 Ashland on Tuesday night.

The No. 2 Warriors (11-11) face a Blackhawks team that finished second in the Western Cloverbelt and is 18-3 overall. Bloomer defeated Northwestern 3-2 on Tuesday.

