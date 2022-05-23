Rice Lake baseball vs. New Richmond 5-20-22

Rice Lake third baseman Keegan Gunderson hauls in a bouncer during the Warriors' victory over New Richmond on Thursday.

 Photo by Travis Nyhus

The Rice Lake baseball team is on a four-game win streak as the playoffs begin this week. The Warriors swept New Richmond before victories over Green Bay Notre Dame and Rhinelander on Saturday.

Thursday the Warriors, seeded third, host No. 6 Barron in a Division 2 regional quarterfinal. First pitch is set for 1 p.m.

