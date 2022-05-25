Rice Lake at Eau Claire North baseball

Rice Lake's Matt Juza follows through after hitting a fly ball against Eau Claire North on Tuesday at Carson Park.

 Staff photo by Spencer Flaten

After jumping out to a 3-0 lead, the Rice Lake baseball team faltered late as Eau Claire North stormed back for the 6-3 victory on Tuesday in Eau Claire.

Rice Lake is back in action as the postseason begins Thursday. The third-seeded Warriors host No. 6 Barron in a Division 2 regional quarterfinal, with first pitch at 1 p.m.

