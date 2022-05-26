Rice Lake baseball vs. Barron 5-26-22

Matt Juza struck out 14 in leading the Warriors past Barron in Thursday's Division 2 regional quarterfinal.

After escaping a base-loaded jam in the opening inning, Matt Juza locked in.

The senior struck out 14 in six shutout inning in carrying the Rice Lake baseball team to 4-0 win over Barron in Thursday's Division 2 regional quarterfinal contest in Rice Lake.

