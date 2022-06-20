Cameron baseball vs. Ashland 4-21-22

Tyson Lucas pitches for the Comets in a game earlier this season against Ashland.

 Photo by Travis Nyhus

Cameron sophomore Tyson Lucas was chosen as a member of the Heart O' North All-Conference first team for the 2022 baseball season.

Earning second team honors was senior Ashtyn Waite, while junior Luke Salm was an honorable mention.

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

