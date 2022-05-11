ASHLAND — Down to its last out the Cameron baseball team notched the tying run and a pair of insurance runs in 6-4 win over Ashland on Tuesday.

Pinch hitter Wyatt Halverson entered the game with two outs in the top of the seventh inning and he knocked a double to center field to bring in Dylan Stuart as the tying run.

