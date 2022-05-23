In a pair of Heart O' North games to conclude conference play in the regular season, the Cameron baseball team dropped contests to St. Croix Falls and Hayward.

Cameron received a No. 2 seed for Division 3 playoffs. The Comets play May 31 at home against the winner of Thursday's game between No. 3 Stanley-Boyd and No. 6 Ladysmith.

