Cameron baseball vs. Ladysmith 5-31-22

Michael Reynolds had two doubles and four RBIs out of the eighth spot in the lineup in Cameron's win over Ladysmith.

CAMERON  — It was a roller coaster contest for the Cameron baseball team but it ended with a 12-7 victory for the Comets over Ladysmith in Tuesday's Division 3 regional semifinal.

The second-seeded Comets are on the road at No. 1 Chequamegon on Wednesday evening.

