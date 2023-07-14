The Rice Lake Warriors girls track and field team had three athletes earn All-State honors for the spring season, the Wisconsin Track Coaches Association announced Thursday.

Junior Eliana Sheplee was named All-State for both the 200 and 400 meter dashes, while senior Isabelle Schmidt was selected in the shot put, and freshman Adaline Sheplee in the high jump. All-State honors are given to athletes that finish in the top six among all divisions at the state meet.

  

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments