...COMPLEX PROLONGED WINTER STORM TO BRING MULTIPLE PRECIPITATION
TYPES AND ASSOCIATED IMPACTS ACROSS CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN
MINNESOTA THROUGH WESTERN WISCONSIN THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY
NIGHT...
.A complex storm system developing over the Rockies will shift
east into the Central Plains tonight then gradually move into the
Great Lakes Friday night. Precipitation will lift north this
afternoon as snow but will transition to wintry mix with freezing
rain for much of western and central Minnesota into northwest
Wisconsin late this afternoon through tonight. A light icing to a
tenth of an inch of ice accretion is likely mainly north of a
line from Redwood Falls to Buffalo MN to Rice Lake WI. Locally
higher amounts, up to two tenths, are possible in east-central MN.
The precipitation will then gradually change over to snow Friday
afternoon and evening, with snow heavy at times Friday night.
Snowfall amounts may range as high as 5 to 9 inches in far
western MN and in western WI, with snowfall totals of 4 to 8
inches in MN. In addition, strong winds will develop Friday
afternoon which will persist through Friday night, potentially
producing blizzard conditions over much of western MN and possibly
into eastern MN.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for much of western and
central MN into northwest WI for the freezing rain potential. A
Winter Storm Watch is in effect for the entire coverage area
north of Interstate 90 for the combination of heavy snow and
possible blizzard conditions. Stay tuned to the National Weather
Service for the latest forecasts and updates on this complex
winter storm.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM
CDT FRIDAY...
...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING
THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, freezing rain likely.
Total ice accumulations of up to a tenth of an inch. For the
Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow possible. Total snow
accumulations of 5 to 9 inches possible. Winds could gust as
high as 45 mph.
* WHERE...Polk, Barron and Rusk Counties.
* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 1 AM to 10 AM CDT
Friday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Friday evening
through Saturday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty
winds could bring down tree branches.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
