Tuscobia Trailfest marker dedication

The family of the late Hulda Hilfiker watch as a Wisconsin Historical Society marker is unveiled during Saturday's Tuscobia Trailfest at the trailhead on Highway SS north of Rice Lake.

Hulda Hilfiker had a vision for an abandoned rail line that would show the natural beauty of the area.

That led to the second rail-to-trail conversion in Wisconsin and on Saturday the Tuscobia Trail and the work of the late Hilfiker were honored with a dedication of a Wisconsin State Historical Marker at the trailhead. The event was a part of Tuscobia Trailfest hosted the Superior Lobe Chapter of the Ice Age Trail Alliance. In addition to the dedication, activities for the day included hikes along the trail and a presentation by railroad history author Arlyn Colby.

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments