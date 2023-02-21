Join the Superior Lobe and Blue Hills Chapters of the Ice Age Trail for a snowshoe hike and chili supper at Timberland Hills on Saturday, March 4.
The full moon hike starts at 5 p.m. at the Timberland Hills Lighted Trail, 2992 3rd St., Barronett.
...HISTORIC WINTER STORM SHOULD LEAD TO IMPOSSIBLE TRAVEL BY WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND EARLY THURSDAY... .Two primary rounds of snow are expected. The first will arrive this afternoon, moving from west to east, and tapering off early Wednesday. Accumulations of 3 to 7 inches are expected with round one. Round two is more widespread, and will begin Wednesday afternoon and continue into Thursday with an additional 10 to 20 inches expected. Total snow accumulations will range from 15 to 25 inches, with the best chance for the higher end totals across east central Minnesota and west central Wisconsin. This is expected to reach the top 5 heaviest snow storms. The worst conditions will be Wednesday evening through Thursday, and a Blizzard Warning was issued for several counties in western and central Minnesota during this time frame. Heavy snow will combine with northeast wind gusts of 35 mph across the region, to near 50 mph in western and central Minnesota. This will lead to significant blowing and drifting snow with whiteout conditions in open areas. Some drifts may be several feet deep, making travel nearly impossible. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 PM CST WEDNESDAY... ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM WEDNESDAY TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow and blowing snow expected. Snow accumulations of 10 to 15 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. For the entire storm, total storm accumulations will range from 14 to 19 inches. * WHERE...Portions of east central Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from 6 PM Wednesday to 6 PM CST Thursday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 3 PM Tuesday to 6 PM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Significant drifting will occur due to the heavy snow totals and strong winds. Drifts may be several feet deep. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, have a full tank of gas, a charged cell phone, and warm clothes or blankets with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. &&
Join the Superior Lobe and Blue Hills Chapters of the Ice Age Trail for a snowshoe hike and chili supper at Timberland Hills on Saturday, March 4.
The full moon hike starts at 5 p.m. at the Timberland Hills Lighted Trail, 2992 3rd St., Barronett.
