A group of 20 Rice Lake area snowmobilers participated in the 28th annual Snowmobile Run for Shriners Children's Hospitals on Jan. 21 and raised more than $15,000.

The pledge ride is hosted by the Indianhead Shrine Club and Rice Lake Snow and Dirt Club. The two groups have collectively raised more than $350,000 since the first run 28 years ago.

