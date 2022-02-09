Thirty-nine different species of birds were found during the annual Rice Lake Christmas Bird Count held Jan. 2.
Chilly temperatures of 12 below began the day and with afternoon clear skies it only reached 5°. Cold temperatures and 5-8 inches of snow on the ground helped concentrate birds at feeders and along roadsides.
The Red Cedar and Brill rivers had plenty of open water and there were Canada geese, trumpeter swans, mallard ducks and several other species on the Red Cedar River downstream from the dam in Rice Lake.
The 39 different species was one greater than the average despite a below average amount of 10 bird observers.
A new species, the white-throated sparrow, was spotted which brings the total species observed since the inception of the bird count in 1974 to 76. A record 508 mallards were recorded, while four each of hooded merganser and tufted titmouse also matched record finds.
The total of 3,423 birds spotted is the lowest total since the Christmas Bird Count was restarted in 2014 after a 35-year hiatus. The Eurasian collared-dove, which was found for the first time two years ago, was found at two locations in the northwestern one-sixth of the searching area.
There were 19 bald eagles reported but the three red-tailed hawks located was down from previous years. One barred owl was reported and the three great horned owls found were a modern record.
A record of 20 house finches were reported in 2019 but this year there were just four. Fifty-two pine siskins were observed after having not been spotted since 2018. Common redpolls and American goldfinches were found in average numbers. No American black ducks were found for the first time since the bird count returned.
The most common birds spotted were the Canada goose (1,073), mallard (508), rock pigeon (302), American crow (283) and black-capped chickadee (176).
