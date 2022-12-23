...GROUND BLIZZARD AND DANGEROUSLY COLD CONDITIONS THURSDAY AND
FRIDAY... ...TRAVEL TODAY THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING COULD BE
IMPOSSIBLE AND LIFE-THREATENING...
.Please do not let your guard down, as northwest winds are still
expected to increase across the area this morning along with
dangerously cold wind chills. Widespread wind gusts of 35 to 45
mph, and near 50 mph at times will cause significant blowing and
drifting snow and make some roads impassible through the overnight
hours. This event could be life- threatening if you are stranded
with wind chills in the 30 below to 45 below zero range. Please
avoid traveling. In addition, heavy snow remaining on trees from
the last storm and strong winds arriving could result in tree
damage and power outages as temperatures drop below zero.
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST
SATURDAY...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Widespread blowing and drifting snow with very cold wind
chills expected.
* WHERE...Morrison, Benton and Sherburne Counties.
* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, now through to 6 AM CST
Saturday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, until noon CST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Widespread blowing snow with whiteout conditions now
through through Friday night will make travel nearly
impossible. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Please avoid travel.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must
travel, have a winter survival kit with you with warm clothes and
a charged cell phone. Tell someone where you are going, and when
you expect to arrive. If you get stranded, stay with your
vehicle.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
An all-terrain outdoor wheelchair can be reserved through the Blue Hills Sportsmen's Club. Pictured are (from left) club member and volunteer Dave Gunnes, board member Dominic Emole, chairman Tim Chaussee, board member Dan Siewert and seated in chair club member and past board member Lloyd Fredrickson.
Those with mobility challenges can access the outdoors thanks to Access Ability Wisconsin and the Blue Hills Sportsmen's Club.
Residents and visitors to Barron County can reserve an all-terrain outdoor wheelchair for use on both private and public lands. Additionally, organizations can also increase access to those with mobility issues for their outdoors events and activities by having the wheelchair available.
