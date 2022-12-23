Blue Hills Sportsmen's Club all-terrain outdoor wheelchair

An all-terrain outdoor wheelchair can be reserved through the Blue Hills Sportsmen's Club. Pictured are (from left) club member and volunteer Dave Gunnes, board member Dominic Emole, chairman Tim Chaussee, board member Dan Siewert and seated in chair club member and past board member Lloyd Fredrickson.

Those with mobility challenges can access the outdoors thanks to Access Ability Wisconsin and the Blue Hills Sportsmen's Club.

Residents and visitors to Barron County can reserve an all-terrain outdoor wheelchair for use on both private and public lands. Additionally, organizations can also increase access to those with mobility issues for their outdoors events and activities by having the wheelchair available.

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments