Tuscobia Winter Ultra 2021

A pack of hikers head toward Brill on the opening morning of last year's Tuscobia Winter Ultra.

Following a brutal cold snap, temperatures are expected to warm up for the Tuscobia Winter Ultra — a run, bike or ski race held on the Tuscobia State Trail between Rice Lake and Park Falls.

This year's 160-mile race from Rice Lake to Park Falls and back again begins Dec. 30 at 6 a.m. at the Knights of Columbus Hall on Nunn Avenue as competitors take the Wild Rivers State Trail to the Tuscobia trailhead on Highway SS north of Rice Lake. Those biking 160 miles begin the following morning. The 80-mile event begins at Butternut Lake Lodge northeast of Park Falls at 10 a.m. on Dec. 31.  All competitors have until 11 p.m. on Jan. 1 to complete the race.

