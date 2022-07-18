The Ice Age Trail Alliance has big plans for the scenic trail through portions of Barron and Rusk counties in the Blue Hills.

Individuals interested in learning more about an upcoming project can attend What's on Tap for the Ice Age National Scenic Trail at Agonic Brewing Co. in Rice Lake on July 26 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

