Editor’s note: Following is a report from Rice Lake Tourism, with fishing tips provided by Jordan Marsh of Marsh Outdoors.
The lakes are still filled with boats fishing, pontooning, skiing and enjoying the Wisconsin summer. The extended forecast is showing that this weekend might be the last one to enjoy with some nice weather as things are going to start cooling down which in turn is going to drop the water temperature. Fish are still biting and are starting their late summer patterns before they start transitioning into the early fall patterns.
Depending on the lake, some walleyes are sitting on deep rock transitions in good numbers while other lakes are showing a thermocline and are being forced into shallow water areas. The shallow fish are aggressive as fish usually are when they are in skinny water, while the deep fish are in very specific locations and take some time to figure out where they are located. The shallow fish will be on the top of open water structures, or tucked into the weeds where oxygen and baitfish are still found in good numbers. Use slip bobbers to cast to the shallow fish, or troll by them with spinner rigs or shallow diving shad style baits. When targeting the deep fish, get aggressive with them and use a jig and plastic to do some aggressive rip jigging, or use a snap jig technique with jigging raps or something similar in presentation. Fish seem to be a little more boat shy right now and after catching a few, it seems best to move onto the next spot after getting the first few aggressive fish.
Good luck fishing and remember, introduce someone new into the outdoors. They will appreciate it for a lifetime.
