Editor’s note: Following is a report from Rice Lake Tourism, with fishing tips provided by Jordan Marsh of Marsh Outdoors.
The overnight temps are dropping, and even our daily high temperatures seem to be on the cooler side for August. In turn, this is dropping the water temps on the area lakes. August is a month when you start to see more fog over the lakes and that is due to the changing temperatures. Fish are biting, it’s by no means the best fishing time of the year, but things will be moving in a positive direction soon.
If you are looking to find some fish to catch, rock piles and hard bottom mid-lake structures seem to be holding a good amount of fish. On the very tops of these structures you will find a mixture of bluegills and smallmouth bass. On the edges you will find the walleyes that are holding in specific areas, such as inside and outside turns on that particular structure. Dragging a “lindy rig” tipped with a crawler or leech will catch the bass and walleye with the occasional big bluegill. If you want to target just bass, throwing a “ned rig” or a tube jig is your best bet.
Largemouth are still holding in shaded areas off of shoreline structure. Casting under docks, into a wood pile, or around stumps should get you the bite you are looking for. Jigs tipped with plastics are still a favorite. If you can find some weed beds with open pockets, cast into these areas to target areas where they are sitting to ambush some baitfish.
Good luck fishing and remember, introduce someone new into the outdoors. They will appreciate it for a lifetime.
