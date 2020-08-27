Editor’s note: Following is a fishing report on the Chetek Chain of Lakes, provided by Steve Sedani of Up-Der North Guide Service out of Chetek.
Anglers are are finding that the little rain storms blowing through and high humidity in the air is not hampering their catching of fish when fishing the Chetek Chain of Lakes.
Bass anglers that were fishing the annual 2-day green monster bass tournament found the bass biting very well for them over the weekend. Many of the anglers reported catching bass in the shallow waters along the shorelines and banks of the bays and main lakes of the Chetek lakes.
Flipping Texas rigged worms, sincos or twin tail tubes were working well to entice the the shallow water bass hanging in the fallen trees brush and tops laying in the water on the shorelines. Anglers fishing the deeper depths were finding the bass chasing crank baits and biting on drop shot rigs tipped with their favorite stix worms , plastic minnows or gulp baits.
Bluegill anglers are finding some nice size bluegills when fishing in water depths ranging from 3-8 feet. of water where there is some submerged wood and stumps in the water below. Bobber rigs with an earth worm or chunk of night crawler on your hook will work for catching them.
Crappie anglers are finding the crappies all spread out as they drift fish the main lakes for them. Anglers are having success vertical jigging a 1/32nd ounce crappie jig tipped with a minnow, waxie or artificial gulp minnows or crappie nibbles.
Northern pike anglers are having some very good success while casting crank baits, such as Rapalas, Huskie jerks, shad raps and any other minnow looking bait on the market. Anglers are finding the shorelines and bays with some weed or lily pad vegetation loaded with some big pike.
Walleye anglers are finding a nice keeper or two for the dinner table when going out in the early morning or evening hours of the day. Some anglers are picking them up when trolling live bait riggs such as bottom bouncers with a night crawler spinner or artificial baits such a floating rapala to the bottom bouncer and suspending the bait a foot or two off the bottom while the drop-off areas of the main lake shorelines.
Other anglers have also had good success when just casting a 1/8 ounce or 1/4 ounce jig tipped with a night crawler or fat head minnow and fishing more slowly and drifting along these same shorelines and drop offs.
Wishing good luck, safe travels and good health in these strange times of the Covid to all.
