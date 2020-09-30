A long-time Ice Age Trail supporter has been recognized for his years of service.
Don Erickson and friends met Saturday as a Leopold bench was dedicated on the Superior Lobe segment of the Ice Age Trail to honor the work Erickson has put forth in the promotion of the trail.
“From my hikes on portions of three of the 11 National Scenic Trails there are two factors that make the Ice Age Trail special,” Erickson said. “For one, the IAT has the greatest story to tell, namely how Wisconsin and much of the North American continent was formed. Secondly, the satisfaction of working on a trail that at times accumulates more service hours than Yellowstone National Park.
“The enthusiasm and spirit of camaraderie that comes from building and maintaining the IAT promotes enduring friendships.”
Erickson has been involved with the Superior Lobe Chapter for 19 years, and he has been enjoying the trail for more 50 years. The new bench has a plaque that states
“Dedication — To the indefatigable Don A. Erickson, a friend and defender of the trail whose hard work, penchant for fun and ability to make historical connections has helped the IAT remain a fantastic journey for us all.”
Erickson began as a volunteer locally in 2001 during the early years of the Superior Lobe Chapter’s formation. He continues to hike, organize events ,promote the trail and research its history.
Dale Crisler worked with Erickson during the early days of the Superior Lobe Chapter. The two played a big factor in the work done to the segments surrounding the Tuscobia portion.
“It was a real pleasure to work with him. Don is full of ideas,” Crisler said. “He sees ways to improve just about everything. The good thing about his ideas is that he doesn’t just express them; he’s ready to go to work on them. He has done so much for our chapter—and he isn’t done yet.”
Erickson has receive countless awards, including the “In the Mud Award” from the former Ice Age Park and Trail Foundation, the 10-years Service Award from the Ice Age Trail Alliance in 2011, the “Volunteer in the Parks Award” from the National Parks Service and the “Chief Joseph Indian Blanket Award” from a former Ice Age Trail Alliance Board of Directors member.
“The group that came together was almost magical in 2001,” one time chapter director Nancy Frank said. “Don’s leadership style encouraged participation and gave people ownership of all of the projects they worked on. I know that his fingerprints are all over most of the many accomplishments of the chapter for the last 15-plus years such as hikes, guides, Woolly Mammoth Classic, workdays with schools and on and on.”
“I worked for the Department of Interior for 30 years and have never met a more impassioned volunteer,” IAT member Mary Hilfiker added. “He does his research and then follows through and is not deterred.”
The Superior Lobe Chapter is looking to place more benches along the trail to provide areas for hikers to rest. Those interested in donating a bench as a way to honor someone or as a memorial can contact the chapter. For more information on the Superior Lobe Chapter visit its Facebook page or check out its website.
