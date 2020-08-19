When Kevin Morgan visited Barron County for the first time, it reminded him of his home.
Morgan was from Jefferson County and was at the time a Department of Natural Resources wildlife technician in Brule in Douglas County. He was traveling through the county as he considered accepting a promotion to work in Barron and Polk counties.
Morgan did accept and worked as the wildlife biologist in the area for the last 30 years, before retiring last month.
“Way back when it was pretty similar — the dairy farming, the topography, the resources, the woods, the fields — it reminded me of where I came from,” he said.
Like many who work in the natural resources industry his interest in the work stemmed from his love of hunting, fishing and trapping. By the time Morgan could legally hunt he spent September through January hunting everything from squirrel to rabbit on weekends.
Morgan eventually settled on gaining an education in resource managment. His love for the outdoors wasn’t simply enough to get by in school to earn that degree needed to work in his desired field. While many say they want to work in natural resources, few have the motivation to see things through.
“They’ve got some curriculum that kind of weeds out people,” he said of classes at UW-Stevens Point. “You either love it or you don’t.”
A lot has changed since Morgan first accepted his offer to move south from Wisconsin’s northland. While diversity of wildlife remains types of species have evolved over the years. When Morgan first move to Barron County there was a lack of wild turkeys. A short time later a turkey hunting season was scheduled. There’s now more bears roaming around the county than before and the fisher population has grown.
Morgan said Barron and Polk counties are part of the tension zone where north and south habitats split. As the years have passed, that distinction has faded. Animals such as bobcats, pheasant and turkeys can now be seen throughout the county.
“North meets south. The climate is different over the course of 30 miles from northern Barron to southern Barron,” he said. “A little bit of habitat differences from north to south, and in wildlife differences at first. But now they pretty much blend together, it’s pretty uniform across. It used to be northern species and now (they’re) in the southern parts as well.”
As state budgets have flucuated Morgan and other staff have needed to adapt and become more efficient.
Randy McDonough has worked at Morgan’s side for the entire 30 years at the local DNR office as the wildlife technician. McDonough said Morgan’s committment to getting things done for the betterment of habitat, wildlife and the people that use the outdoors was key to his success in the position he held.
“He was real dedicated to accomplishing what needed to be done in the area for wildlife management, to the people in the area that enjoy natural resources, the hunters,” McDonough said.
As Morgan settles into retirement he has found himself doing a lot of the same things he did while working, but now he’s not on the clock. Now he can make decisions on when to enjoy some outdoor activities free of the contraints of having to work.
“I still like doing some of the things I liked doing before,” he said. “Of course I plan to hunt and fish more. The time management was challenging. When a guy could be hunting and fishing he’s working, well that’s gone.”
Morgan has been managing some land he owns for forestry and wildlife, working to improve habitat for deer, grouse and other animals. He began a side business selling firewood as he clears out portions of the forest to allow more oak trees to seed and grow up.
One thing Morgan enjoys doing but didn’t get the opportunity as much as he had hoped when working for the DNR was the educational aspect of natural resources.
“I really enjoyed hunters safety and speaking to school groups of all ages across the county,” Morgan said. I was hoping to do more of that but that’s out of the question now (with the COVID-19 pandemic), but hopefully in the future as things change.”
After 30 years as a wildlife biologist locally and an entire working career in natural resources one would imagine he’d advocate for others to follow in his footsteps. But it’s not that simple, he said.
Similar to back then there aren’t many jobs in the industry these days. If it’s truly your passion then don’t give up on your dream, he said. Be prepared to get an education, and then in search of jobs be flexible, being willing to travel and take temporary jobs until the right opportunity comes along. While the end result is ultimately worth the path it takes determination to reach your goal. For others a career in some other field doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy the outdoors.
“I tell them to get a good job that gives them lots of time off and enough money to pursue your passions because you don’t really need to go into natural resources to enjoy natural resources — hunting and fishing and trapping — you need time and interest.
“Follow your dream, but it’s not essential to enjoying the outdoors.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.