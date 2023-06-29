There have been 14 ATV/UTV fatal crashes so far this year in the state, and the Wisconsin DNR reminds operators to think smart when hitting the trails this summer.

"Whether riding on a road route, public trail or private property, riders are encouraged to operate at a safe speed and within their abilities, ensure the operator and all passengers wear helmets and seatbelts and ride sober," the DNR said in a news release.

  

