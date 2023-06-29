...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON THURSDAY, JUNE 29TH...
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until noon
Thursday, June 29th. This advisory affects the full state of
Wisconsin.
Smoke originating from Canadian wildfires will spread from north-
to-south on Monday, June 26, impacting PM2.5 concentrations at
the surface. We expect this situation to remain highly dynamic
over the coming days and will adjust messaging as needed.
For Monday, June 26th, we expect the heaviest smoke impacts
across the eastern half of the state, where the Air Quality Index
(AQI) is expected to be within the UNHEALTHY category but could
reach the VERY UNHEALTHY category. People with heart or lung
disease, older adults, and children should avoid prolonged or
heavy exertion and consider avoiding all physical outdoor
activities; everyone else should reduce prolonged or heavy
exertion and consider avoiding prolonged or heavy exertion.
At this time, we anticipate the eastern half of the state to see
the heaviest surface smoke through the episode, with noon Tuesday
through noon Wednesday currently appearing to be the timing of
heaviest impact. The AQI will likely range from the UNHEALTHY to
VERY UNHEALTHY categories, but we cannot rule out the possibility
of the AQI reaching the HAZARDOUS category.
For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov
DNR reminds ATV/UTV riders to operate safely as 14 fatal accidents have occurred so far this year
There have been 14 ATV/UTV fatal crashes so far this year in the state, and the Wisconsin DNR reminds operators to think smart when hitting the trails this summer.
"Whether riding on a road route, public trail or private property, riders are encouraged to operate at a safe speed and within their abilities, ensure the operator and all passengers wear helmets and seatbelts and ride sober," the DNR said in a news release.
