The Wisconsin DNR has released forecast guides for state hunters and trappers during the fall seasons.
The DNR forecasts feature deer hunting, upland game bird hunting, migratory bird hunting, bear hunting and fall furbearer hunting and trapping on its website.
The deer archery season begins Sept. 12 and ends Jan. 3, 2021. A gun deer hunt for those with disabilities is Oct. 3-11 and the yearly youth hunt is Oct. 10-11. Hunting opener for the 9-day gun season is Nov. 21. Muzzleloader season follows the traditional gun season through Dec. 9.
New for 2020 for deer hunting is a Dec. 24 through Jan. 31, 2021 holiday hunt for antlerless deer in 32 of Wisconsin’s counties. Most of the counties are in the southern part of the state and Barron County will not have a holiday hunt. Eau Claire, Pepin, Piece and Buffalo counties will include a holiday hunt, in addition to a extended archery and cross bow season through Jan. 31, 2021.
Bonus antlerless tags for deer hunting are available online at GoWild.wi.gov. Sales will continue until all units sell out or the hunting season concludes.
Barron County biologist Kevin Morgan said in the yearly forecast the mild winter with minimal snow depths led to excellent deer survival.
Although most public land that had been impacted by the 2019 wind event, Morgan noted that some areas is still inaccessible.
Good antler development for bucks occurred due to the mild winter. Yearling bucks have accounted for 60% of harvests over the past five years, Morgan said, with the others being 2 1/2 years old.
“With abundant food, fertile farmland soils and good genetics, Barron County produces plenty of trophy bucks and provides entries every year in the record books,” Morgan said. “Even those that do not make the record book are a trophy that would make any hunter proud. Along with mature bucks, there will be plenty of antlerless deer for those who want to fill the freezer”
Barron County will have two antlerless harvest authorizations that will be included with each hunting license purchased. Morgan said it’s important to hunt antlerless deer to help manage the animal’s population and the environment.
“Overall, it looks like a great fall for hunting in Barron County for whatever kind of deer that interests you, whether you are looking for that trophy buck or just want to fill the freezer,” Morgan said. “The good old days of deer hunting are now.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.