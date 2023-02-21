Desair Lake Kinship ice fishing

Desair Lake Restoration hosted Kinship kids and their mentors for ice fishing on the lake.

 Photo submitted

On a crisp and beautiful Saturday morning in early February, three Kinship kids and three of their mentors came to ice fish on Desair Lake.

The annual event was hosted by the Desair Lake Restoration (DLR) members and friends who pitched ice fishing tents provided by Ardisam to keep the fishers warm.

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments