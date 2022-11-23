Preliminary data from the opening weekend of the gun deer hunt showed a 15% increase in deer killed statewide compared to a year ago, the Wisconsin DNR announced Tuesday.

Saturday and Sunday combined saw 103,623 deer registered in Wisconsin, which was up from 90,023 in 2021. This year's data is similar to the average opening weekend harvest.

