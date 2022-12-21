...ACCUMULATING SNOW THROUGH THIS EVENING FOLLOWED BY A GROUND
BLIZZARD AND DANGEROUSLY COLD CONDITIONS THURSDAY AND FRIDAY...
...TRAVEL THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT COULD BE
IMPOSSIBLE AND LIFE-THREATENING...
.Widespread snow today and will bring 5 to 9 inches of fluffy
accumulation through tonight north of a line from Madison to
Mankato to Eau Claire, with 3 to 5 inches to the south. Winds will
be relatively light through this evening. There should be a break
in severe winter conditions late tonight through early Thursday.
Then, strong northwest winds gusting as high as 50 mph and
dangerously cold air will surge in Thursday afternoon through
Friday night. Whiteout conditions are expected during that time
with travel becoming very difficult or impossible. This event
could be life-threatening if you are stranded with wind chills in
the 30 below to 45 below zero range. Travel plans for late this
week should be adjusted now. In addition, heavy snow remaining on
trees from the last storm and strong winds arriving could result
in tree damage and power outages as temperatures drop below zero.
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect area wide through this
evening. Then, a Blizzard Warning goes into effect Thursday
afternoon and evening in areas west of the Mississippi River, with
a Winter Storm Warning east of the river through Friday night.
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST
THURSDAY...
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THURSDAY TO 6 AM CST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...For the first Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow. Total
snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches. For the second Winter
Storm Warning, blowing snow expected. Winds gusting as high as
45 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of east central Minnesota and northwest and
west central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...For the first Winter Storm Warning, until 3 AM CST
Thursday. For the second Winter Storm Warning, from 6 PM
Thursday to 6 AM CST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could
bring down tree branches. The dangerously cold wind chills as
low as 35 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as
little as 10 minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This could be a life-threatening situation
if you get stranded traveling late this week. Consider
adjusting any travel plans now.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
